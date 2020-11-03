CFD: No injuries in house fire on Faraway Drive

1/2 (Courtesy: CFD) No injuries in a house fire on Faraway Drive.

2/2 (Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Firefighters investigating the house fire on Faraway Drive.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a house fire this morning.

Authorities say it happened on Faraway Drive around 8 a.m. as flames were coming through the roof of the house.

They also said the flames spread to a nearby vehicle.

According to investigators, all occupants made it out of the home safely but the house suffered extensive damages.

The Fort Jackson Fire Department helped with containing the blaze.

Officials are investigating the cause of the house fire.