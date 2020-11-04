Law enforcement memorial event to take place Friday at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police is honoring fallen officers in a law enforcement memorial event this Friday. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the law enforcement monument on the State House grounds near the Dennis Building on Assembly Street. 24 fallen officers will be added to the monument, dating back to 1864.

Governor Henry McMaster, and Speaker of the House Jay Lucas are among those participating in the memorial.