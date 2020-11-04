UofSC Veterans Day 5k goes virtual this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina’s Veterans Day virtual 5k event runs from Friday through Sunday. You can take part in a number of challenges like walking, running or rucking, meaning you’ll wear a backpack weighing at least 30 pounds.

The 5k raises money for the “Friends of Fisher House” which provides lodging for families of veterans who require overnight or extended stays at the Dorn VA Medical Center. The event was organized by UofSC Student Government and the UofSC Student Veterans Association.

There is a Carolina-Clemson challenge to see which university raises the most money.

This year marks the third year of the Veterans Day 5k. In the first two years, organizers say the event raised over $19,000 and more than 700 residents from the Midlands participate.

Registration is free, and you can sign up on the event website.