Defense Engineering Services announces operation expansion in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Defense Engineering Services is expanding operations in Charleston County. Officials say the more than $1.1 million investment will create 18 jobs.

DES is a service-disabled veteran owned business that provides technical, design and manufacturing services for both government and private clients.

Officials say the expansion in North Charleston will increase the companies manufacturing and storage capacity as well as adding office space and additional resources for team members.

“We started DES in South Carolina and the friendly business climate has helped us reinvest and grow. Over the next five years, we are planning for steady growth both through federal contracting and our involvement with other thriving businesses in the state. We look forward to continuing to build DES and expanding our capability to offer engineering, design and prototyping services.” said DES Managing Principals Greg Gordon and Bob Cole.

Officials expect the expansion to be completed by 2025. Those interested in working for DES should visit www.defengserv.com/contact-us.html.