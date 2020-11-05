Victim identified after fatal house fire on Misty Glen Circle in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal house fire at Misty Glen Circle on Tuesday.

Coroner Gary Watts says Celestine Marion, 74, died from smoke inhalation after they found her unresponsive in the house during the blaze.

Columbia Fire Department says the fire started just after 9 p.m.

According to the department, they extinguished the fire but the home suffered significant damages.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the house fire.