Funeral held for unclaimed veterans Friday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A funeral for unclaimed veterans who died in Lexington County was held Friday morning. The funeral took place at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Those remembered were U.S. Army veterans Alan Bedell, Cephus Grate Jr. and Ricky Willie.

Those who attended the service told ABC Columbia that they were thankful to be able to celebrate their lives and their service.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office investigated their deaths and determined that these men either had no living relatives or their families were unable to provide funeral services.