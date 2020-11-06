McMaster, former SC governors weigh in on presidential election

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Current and former South Carolina governors are weighing in on the presidential election and the vote counting process.

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement which reads , “The law is clear: all legal votes must be counted, and all illegal or fraudulent votes discarded.

President Trump has a right – and a duty – to see that this happens. I entirely support his efforts to ensure that the law is followed and enforced to the letter. It is only through accuracy and transparency that the American people can have confidence in this election.”

Former Gov. Nikki Haley tweets, “We all owe Donald Trump for his leadership of conservative victories for senate, house, & state legislatures.

He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted.

The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.

By contrast Former Governor and Trump critic Mark Sanford tweeted, “Given the reckless comments by the president last night on ending the counting of votes, it’s vital all of us as Republican’s speak up in condemning this notion. Every vote counts.Our institutions and democratic traditions are the glue that has held us together for 244 years”