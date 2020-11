Gas Prices dip below $2 a gallon in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are falling as we head into the fall and most prices at the pump are below $2 dollars a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of a $1.77 per gallon.

The national average is $2.11 per gallon, nearly 50 cents lower than one year ago.