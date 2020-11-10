Debate over coronavirus stimulus package continues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The coronavirus stimulus package is still being debated and has yet to be decided on. Negotiations of the package remain at a stand-still, and prospects of one succeeding package remain uncertain in the wake of the election.

Congressional sources say republicans are against a proposal that would cost more than $1 trillion, but democratic leaders say they want twice that amount. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell recently reported he’s interested in passing another stimulus soon, while congress is facing a December 11th deadline to keep the government funded.