Debate over coronavirus stimulus package continues

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The coronavirus stimulus package is still being debated and has yet to be decided on. Negotiations of the package remain at a stand-still, and prospects of one succeeding package remain uncertain in the wake of the election.

Congressional sources say republicans are against a proposal that would cost more than $1 trillion, but democratic leaders say they want twice that amount. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell recently reported he’s interested in passing another stimulus soon, while congress is facing a December 11th deadline to keep the government funded.

Categories: National News
