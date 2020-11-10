Where to find free COVID-19 testing in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public. The testing is located at the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road from 10 a.m-2 p.m Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. To get in line, you need to drive to the closed Sears store automotive entrance. No appointment is needed and you can expect your results within four days.

The Newberry Health Department is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday-Sunday. You can get tested at the department on Wilson Road from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Testing will be available on Tuesdays-Sundays this month, but it will be closed on Thanksgiving. Pre-screening is not required and you can expect your results within two or three days after you’ve been tested.