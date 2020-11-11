President Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump appeared for the first time publicly in six days at the Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day with First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump participated in a wreath laying at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

His last appearance was before most news outlets projected that he would lose his re-election bid. Since then, President Trump has fired the Secretary of Defense and focused on efforts to delegitimize the election results with lawsuits and accusations.