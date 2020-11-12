Lexington Co. couple on the run located, arrested in Tennessee

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County deputies say two area residents wanted in connection to multiple thefts have been located and area expected to be extricated back to South Carolina from Tennessee. Officials say 28 year old Joshua Nelson and 36 year old Kayla Humphrey were arrested by authorities in Wilson County, Tennessee after an ‘extensive search’ that started yesterday, Wednesday November 11, 2020.

Lexington County deputies say Nelson is charged with stealing heft of catalytic converters from a Lexington rental car business, and possession of a firearm and body armor. Officials say Humphrey has been charged with obstruction of justice after deputies say she helped Nelson get out of the Midlands to Tennessee where the couple had been staying together.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says they put a lot of resources into searching for the duo and Wilson County was instrumental in helping them catch them

Sheriff Koon says they expect to have the two back in Lexington within the month.