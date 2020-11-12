Lexington man arrested on several child sexual abuse charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday afternoon, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 37-year-old Ronnie Dawsey Jr. on 16 charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities say they arrested Dawsey on November 10.

Investigators say they were led to Dawsey through a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities allege that Dawsey engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor as well as he produced, distributed and possessed several files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Dawsey has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.