Tiger Woods off to bogey-free start in Masters defense

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has always been a notoriously slow starter at Augusta National, even while winning five green jackets. Not this year.

The defending champion shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Masters, leaving him three shots off the lead and very much in contention for a record-tying sixth title.

It was a big surprise, considering the lackluster form Woods had shown coming into this pandemic-delayed tournament.

Then again, Woods usually plays well at Augusta no matter the circumstances. Nineteen months ago, he rallied on the final day to win his 15th major title.

“It’s just experience. It’s just understanding how to play this golf course,” Woods said. “I have a sense of ease when I come here.”

It’s the first time Woods has played the opening round at Augusta without a bogey, and only the second time he has started the tournament by breaking 70. He matched a 68 in the opening round of the 2010 Masters.

Also, it’s the first bogey-free round for Woods in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.

“I drove it well, I hit my irons well and I putted well,” Woods said. “I did everything well today.”