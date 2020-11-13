Investigators solve five-year-old cold case of missing Ft. Jackson soldier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Five years after a Fort Jackson solider disappeared from his home, cold case investigators have solved the case, saying he died by suicide.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Johnson was reported missing back in December of 2015. According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, remains belonging to Johnson were found in October near Johnson’s home in Hopkins. Lott says a gun was also found and based on the evidence, the solider’s death has been ruled a suicide.