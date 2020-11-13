Lexington Co. murder suspect arrested after deadly shooting during argument about money
LCSD deputies arrested James Patterson Friday evening
LEXINGTON, S.C. – Deputies have arrested a murder suspect for a shooting Monday night near Red Bank.
James Joseph Patterson III, 23, of Richland County faces charges of murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says Patterson shot the victim at a home in the 100 block of South Hampton Avenue after getting into an argument with people there about money.
The coroner identified the victim as 38-year-old William Clark.
LCSD deputies arrested Patterson Friday evening. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.