LEXINGTON, S.C. – Deputies have arrested a murder suspect for a shooting Monday night near Red Bank.

James Joseph Patterson III, 23, of Richland County faces charges of murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says Patterson shot the victim at a home in the 100 block of South Hampton Avenue after getting into an argument with people there about money.

The coroner identified the victim as 38-year-old William Clark.

LCSD deputies arrested Patterson Friday evening. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.