Ole Miss sets records, beats USC, 59-42 Saturday night

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42 on Saturday night.

Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line. Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.

During the play, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tossed his clipboard 20 yards in the air at the catch and raced up the sidelines 30 yards before stopping to celebrate with a fist pump as Moore completed the game’s decisive play.

Ole Miss (3-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) finished with 708 yards of offense, the most in school history in an SEC game. Corral finished 28 of 32 for 513 yards passing, a school record, including four touchdowns. Corral added a 3-yard touchdown run, while Jerrion Ealy rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 12 and 5 yards.

Moore had 13 receptions for 225 yards, including touchdown catches of 91 and 25 yards, both during the fourth-quarter surge. Lakia Henry had 10 tackles and A.J. Finley had an interception as Ole Miss stopped the final three South Carolina offensive series.

Kevin Harris led South Carolina (2-5, 2-5) with 243 yards rushing on 25 carries, including touchdown runs of 46, 1,1, 44 and 12 yards. The Gamecocks rallied from a 31-21 deficit early in the third quarter to take a 42-38 lead early in the fourth.

Collin Hill was 17 of 28 for 230 yards passing with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith , who finished with 10 receptions for 117 yards. South Carolina had 548 yards of total offense and linebacker Ernest Jones had a game-high 18 tackles.

GAME CHANGER

Ole Miss’ defense forced Carolina to punt with 9:17 left in the game with a 45-42 lead. The Rebels took advantage with an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy with 6:09 left to give the Rebels the two-score lead on their way to a victory.

KEY STAT

243 – Kevin Harris ran for 243 yards on 25 carries with a school record five touchdowns in the Ole Miss game. Harris now holds the fifth highest rushing performance in a game in school history and the most in a game since 2011.

