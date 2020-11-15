South Carolina parts ways with Will Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In its fifth season in Columbia, the Will Muschamp era has ended in Gamecock football.

Tonight the University of South Carolina officially parted ways with Muschamp after a 2-5 start to the season and three consecutive blowout losses.

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” athletics director Ray Tanner said, “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

He posted a 28-30 record in his time with the Gamecocks, and only a 24-30 record against FBS opponents in his tenure.

This news comes after the Gamecocks allowed 52, 48, and 59 points, respectively, in their last three games, all losses.

“I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes,” University of South Carolina president Robert Caslen said, “Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction.”

Muschamp posted more wins in his first three seasons (22) than any other previous coach at South Carolina in the same time span. His 26 wins after four seasons only trailed Steve Spurrier (28) for the most in a Gamecock coach’s first four seasons. He was also the only Gamecock head coach to take the team to bowl games in each of his first three seasons.

A search for the next head coach will begin immediately, according to the school.

“We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football,” added Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level.”