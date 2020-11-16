Emergency crews on scene of deadly house fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Lexington County.

According to county officials, first responders found heavy smoke coming from the home in the 300 block of Chickasaw Trail.

The county says firefighters put the fire out and found the victim and tried to provide aid.

The official cause of death is being investigated by the county coroner. SLED will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.