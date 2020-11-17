Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify before Congress over election disinformation safeguards

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday in Washington, Senator Lindsey Graham served as the chair of a Senate hearing on the impact of social media companies censoring election posts. The heads of Twitter and Facebook defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election.

Testifying before congress, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg say they have programs in place to protect their platforms from being used to disseminate misleading information that could impact elections.