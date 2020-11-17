Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim from Monday evening fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire in Gilbert Monday night. Lexington County emergency crews responded to the home on Chicksaw Trail around 7 p.m. Authorities say when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke.

Responders were able to get inside to put out the fire and later found the victim, who has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner as 91-year-old Delories Stone Rauch. According to officials, she was pronounced dead on scene due to fire-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.