Amazon launches Amazon Pharmacy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Amazon made its biggest jump into the health care industry with the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, a new digital drugstore. It works just like a traditional drugstore, and accepts most major insurance plans.

Prime members can get free two day delivery. Amazon Pharmacy also offers an 80% discount on generic medications and 40% off-brand names.
Pharmacies including Rite Aid and CVS have also changed their business models to emphasize in-store services like clinics and procedures.

To explore Amazon Pharmacy, visit pharmacy.amazon.com.

