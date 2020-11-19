Ibotta teams up with Walmart for holidays

Ibotta and Walmart offer some doorbuster deals just in time for the holidays

(CNN) WalMart is teaming up with shopping app Ibotta, for a huge thanksgiving promotion this year.

According to Ibotta customers shopping for food at Walmart online can get 100% percent cash back on specific items.

To get this deal, people have to download the Ibotta’s extension and link it to their Walmart account.

Walmart.com this extension will tally up the rebates as customers shop at. How big the rebate depends on the product.

To learn more you can check out Ibotta’s websiteHERE