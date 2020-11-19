Kershaw County deputy fired after being accused of knocking a person unconscious during arrest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy is fired and under investigation after being accused of knocking a person unconscious during an arrest last month. The deputy and the victim have not been identified.

Sheriff Lee Boan says on October 15 at 11 p.m., the deputy saw a suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot where he found a person inside that looked intoxicated and saw an empty handgun holster on the front seat. Authorities say the deputy used force to put the person on the ground, knocking him unconscious after he resisted arrest.

Sheriff Boan said the deputy did not immediately render aid and continued to use force to put the person in his vehicle, which led to his firing.