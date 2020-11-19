Missouri-South Carolina football game still on “for now”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source close to the South Carolina athletics programs told ABC Columbia Thursday the Missouri-South Carolina football game, scheduled for this Saturday, is still on track to be played, “for now”.

The Gamecocks will receive their COVID-19 test results Thursday night, while Missouri has to wait until Friday morning to get their results.

The Tigers had last week’s game against Georgia postponed after the virus and contact tracing whittled their defensive linemen number below the position requirement for each football game.

Missouri and USC is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Alternate Channel. The Gamecocks have lost three-straight games coming into this Saturday’s contest.