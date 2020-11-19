RCSD searches for missing man in need of medical attention

Authorities say he has not been seen since Wednesday
Rochelle Dean,
Image: RCSD

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man missing since Wednesday. According to deputies, Charles Reeder was last seen at the Federal Credit Union (FCU) located at South Carolina State University.

According to authorities, Reeder was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black shoes and had been driving a black 2005 Pontiac Vibe with the SC License plate tag of QHL-359. Officials say they concerned about his whereabouts since he has a ‘medical condition’ that requires attention.

If you know where he could be you are urged to call 911.

Categories: Local News, Richland

