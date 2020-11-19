SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of November 8 – 14, there were 3,501 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s a decrease of 126 claims filed from the previous week of November 1 – 7, where 3,627 were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Greenville County had the highest number of claims in the state with 363.

SC DEW says since March 15, 777,676 total initial claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid more than $4.5 billion in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (For the self-employed and others)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ($600 per week)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (Extension of benefits for 13 weeks)

Extended Benefits (Additional 16 weeks of benefits after PEUC)

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 742,000 workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, an increase of more than 30,000 compared to the previous week.

The department also reported that more than 20.3 million people are still claiming some form of unemployment assistance through all government programs for the week ending on Oct. 31.