CDC urges people not to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

The CDC wants people to spend Thanksgiving at home, but have safety tips if you decide to gather

(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The recommendation comes, as coronavirus cases surge through out the United States.

The CDC says traveling right now could spread the virus from one part of the country to another.

But for those who are still planning to travel, the CDC urges people to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.