SLED: Drowning death of Elijah Witherspoon ruled to be an accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have closed their investigation into the drowning death of Elijah Witherspoon which occurred on June 25 near Sullivan’s Island. Authorities have determined that Witherspoon died as the result of a boating accident.

“The accidental death of anyone is a tragedy; especially when it is a young person,” said SLED Chief, Mark Keel. “I hope knowing the facts of what happened can help in the healing process for all those who knew and loved this young man. Our hearts go out to the Weatherspoon family for their loss.”

Authorities say that during the four month investigation, law enforcement spoke with nearly 40 witnesses, many of whom live outside the state.