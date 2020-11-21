Free turkey giveaway held just ahead of Thanksgiving

The free giveaway takes place this Sunday Novermber 22 at 3pm

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Molina Healthcare is giving you a little something to be thankful for this weekend.

The Healthcare system, Connor Shaw and a host of other local partners are holding a free turkey drive thru give away. The event is scheduled to be held this Sunday at Irmo High School locating at 6671 St Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 starting at 3pm.

The organizations are planning to to hand out turkeys and Thanksgiving sides to 4 hundred Columbia families. Those in attendance will also be able to get a free flu vaccinations courtesy of CVS Health.

This drive thru event is open to all medicaid members on a first come, first serve basis as long as supplies last.