AP: Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry

WASHINGTON (AP)– President-elect Joe Biden is building out his administration with several key picks for national security and foreign policy roles. John Kerry, a former secretary of state, will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.to the United Nations. Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team’s planning.