Carver Maritime building new facility in Charleston County, creating 50 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released by the Office of the Governor, Carver Maritime announced plans to expand upon their operations in Charleston County. The more than $27.8 million investment will create 50 new jobs. Carver Maritime is a port known for shipping and warehouse storage operations.

Officials say Carver Maritime’s expansion will include the construction of a new 120,000 square foot building located at 1801 Shipyard Creek Road in North Charleston. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created many challenges for small businesses like ours, but I want to give credit to both the county and state economic development officials for being responsive to these changes. Since expanding our business operations to North Charleston back in 2016, we’ve experienced a friendly pro-business environment that has allowed our business to grow. We could have expanded our operations in New York or our facilities in Florida, but local officials partnered with us which will allow us to create more jobs and help raise the per capita income in the Charleston area,” said Carver Companies President and CEO Carver Laraway.

Those interested in working with Carver Maritime should contact hr@carvercompanies.com.