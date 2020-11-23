Co-Founder of the ALS ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’, Pat Quinn dies at 37

The 37 year old who came up with the idea of the challenge died Sunday

(CNN) — The co-founder of the ALS ice bucket challenge has died of the disease he raised millions to fight.

The ALS Association says Pat Quinn died at 37-years old Sunday.

Quinn was diagnosed in 2013 with what’s also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Association says Quinn’s ice bucket challenge raised about $115 million dollars to support its work. the association also brought in about $220 million for research in other countries.