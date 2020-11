Florida pet owner proves puppy love is stronger than the jaws of an alligator

For this dog owner it was his worst night mare come true, all caught on tape

(CNN) — A dog owner in Florida had his worst nightmare come true as his dog was taken into the jaws of an alligator. And he wasn’t going to let that gator win that easily so he jumped in to try to save his pup.

Justin Kase shows us the scary encounter and how puppy love can sometimes be stronger than a gator.