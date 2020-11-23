Gilbert man charged for crimes related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Gilbert man has been arrested and charged with several crimes related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say Christopher Jacob Barfield, 27, solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a minor.

Officials say Barfield has been charged with one count of attempted criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18.

According to authorities, the arrest was made on November 20 by the the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Camden Police Department. Officials say the investigation was carried out by the Attorney General’s Office, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Secret Service and members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.