Looking for deals on Cyber Monday? Here are some online safety tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cyber Monday is expected to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Instead of hitting the stores, those looking for deals will head online.

Experts are sharing some tips you may want to keep in mind when online shopping:

Storing credit card information on a site you frequent can be convenient, but also risky if there’s a data breach.

Make sure there are reliability and privacy seals of approval on websites you are ordering from.

Make sure your online passwords are strong and finally, don’t use public Wi-Fi when shopping.