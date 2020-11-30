Columbia man pleads guilty to drug, firearm charges, sentenced to over 10 years in prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., a Columbia man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges. Authorities say that on May 8, 2018 officers were conducting surveillance on Abbott Road after they received reports of drug dealing going on in the area. Deputies say they witnessed what they believed were drug deals going on between an individual in a vehicle and people in the roadway. Deputies say they attempted to make a traffic stop which turned into a chase where the suspect threw a bag with drugs and a gun out of the window. Deputies say they eventually stopped and arrested Trent Jerrod Daniels, 33, who was found to have marijuana, a small amount of crack cocaine, a .380 caliber handgun, digital scales and counterfeit money.

Authorities say Daniels was on parole for previous convictions and thus was not permitted to own a handgun. Officials say the handgun retrieved by deputies was linked to shell casings recovered from an unsolved burglary in Richland County from December 2017.

According to officials, Daniels plead guilty to intent to distribute marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Officials say Daniels was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison to be followed by four years of court-ordered supervision.