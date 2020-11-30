Staying active as temperatures plunge during the pandemic

Health experts say staying busy is an important way to stay healthy and even have some fun

(CNN) — -Even during a pandemic, health experts say it’s important to stay active.

But during the Winter, as temperatures plunge and people tend to stay indoors that motivation to move may slow down, but they don’t have to. There are still some ways you can stay active , healthy, and maybe even have a little fun while doing it.

Mandy Gaither has more in this health minute.