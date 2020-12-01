Amazon reports record breaking sales over the weekend

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Amazon reported record breaking sales over the holiday shopping weekend. The company said small and medium sized businesses that use their platform took in nearly $5 billion between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s a 60% jump from last year.

So far, Amazon’s top-selling items this year include Barack Obama’s new memoir, the new Echo Dot and the Revlon hair dryer-brush. Analysts say this growth is evidence that the pandemic is leading more people to shop online.

