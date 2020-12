RCSD hosts Giving Tuesday food drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department took part in Giving Tuesday by holding a food drive. They collected canned goods and non-perishables to help those in need.

Deputies say during this holiday season, it’s their way of giving back to the community, with your help. The department says they know this year has been difficult for so many families and they hope this will help by feeding those in the community.