White House Chief of Staff scheduled to discuss coronavirus vaccine with head of FDA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to meet with the head of the Food and Drug Administration to discuss a coronavirus vaccine. According to a source, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn requested a phone call, but was told Meadows preferred to meet in person.

CNN reports President Trump wants to know why the agency has not granted emergency use for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer applied for the authorization on November 20. The FDA’s outside advisory panel is expected to meet to discuss authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use next month.