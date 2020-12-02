Former Florence County Sheriff pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty to domestic violence third degree in a Florence court Wednesday. Officials say the judge sentenced Boone to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, which could be suspended after Boone completes 26 weeks of domestic abuse counseling.

In February, police say Boone arrived at their home intoxicated and threw items in the house. He was also accused of hitting a cat with a baseball bat but a charge of ill treatment of animals was dismissed because there was insufficient evidence that the cat was injured.