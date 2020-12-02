Starbucks offering free coffee through end of the year for health care workers, first responders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks through the end of the year. To show appreciation to frontline workers, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, through the end of the year.

Starbucks says the list of those eligible for the freebie is pretty extensive. It includes doctors, nurses, hospital staff, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, and many others.