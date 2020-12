Irmo community members to clean up Rawls Creek area damaged by 2015 flood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Neighbors in one Irmo community will be volunteering later this month to clean up areas still damaged from the flood of 2015. Thursday morning, ABC Columbia got a tour of the Rawls Creek area within the Friarsgate Community. The area is prone to flooding and damage from the 2015 flood and multiple other storms.

The cleanup effort will take place Saturday, December 12.