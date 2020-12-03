Ronnie Porter named 2020 Mr. Richland Co. Player of Year

Heathwood Hall running back Ronnie Porter was named the 2020 Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Thursday night.

The award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior in Richland County with a $2,000 scholarship from the County Recreation Commission.

In 10 regular season games, Porter rushed for 1,638 yards and 15 TD’s, He also played linebacker, recording 98 tackles and 7 sacks.

The 2020 nominees for the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year are were:

AC Flora, Eriq Rice, Wide Receiver #12

Ben Lippen, Will Owens, Linebacker/Athlete #5

Blythewood, Joshua Burrell, Wide Receiver #9

CA Johnson, Desmond Martin, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back #5

Cardinal Newman, Shanye Monsanto, Running Back/Defensive End #5

Columbia, Jani Broadnax, Running Back/Defensive Back/Linebacker #2

Dreher, Mactavius Hilton, Offensive Tackle #55

Dutch Fork, Will Taylor, Quarterback #9

Eau Claire, John Belton, Running Back/Defensive End/Outside Linebacker #3

Hammond, Brig Brannon, Wide Receiver/Outside Linebacker #12

Heathwood Hall, Ronnie Porter, Linebacker/Running Back #5

Keenan, John Hannibal Jr., Offensive Tackle/Defensive End #64

Lower Richland, Dustin McCombs, Wide Receiver #2

Richland Northeast, Amere Cherry, Athlete #11

Ridge View, Keaton Rogers, Linebacker #21

Spring Valley, Paul Davis, Strong Safety #14

Westwood, Nick Gilliam, Running Back #13