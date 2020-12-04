Amazon accepting applications for Future Engineer Scholarship Program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Amazon now has open applications for it’s Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program. Amazon will reward 100 high school seniors from under-served communities with $40,0000 scholarships to study computer science, plus a guaranteed paid internship offer at any of their Amazon branches.

Amazon Future Engineer is one of the only computer science programs to offer both a scholarship and internship.

Interested high school seniors can apply at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/amazonfutureengineer/. The deadline to apply is February 18, 2021 at 4 p.m.