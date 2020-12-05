REPORT: South Carolina set to hire Shane Beamer as head football coach

Oklahoma Associate Head Coach Shane Beamer is expected to become the Gamecocks’ newest head football coach, according to numerous reports Saturday night.

Beamer will fly into Columbia Sunday morning and be introduced within the next few days.

This will be the Charleston native’s first stint as a head coach, after serving as an assistant under his father, Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech. He also coached under Tennessee hall of fame head coach Phil Fulmer and former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier.

Beamer is considered the architect of Carolina’s greatest recruiting classes from 2007 to 2010.

Athletics Director Ray Tanner and USC President Bob Caslen are expected to meet within the next 24 hours, finalizing the decision to present to Carolina’s Board of Trustees.

The news comes less than a month after South Carolina parted ways with former coach Will Muschamp and comes more than a week before the early signing day period begins on Dec. 16.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and Louisiana coach Billy Napier were also being considered for the job, but according to multiple reports, Napier and Satterfield pulled themselves out of the race on Saturday.