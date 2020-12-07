Kershaw County Courthouse closed for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Kershaw County officials, the Kershaw County Courthouse closed at 3 p.m. Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials say the courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the week and plans to reopen on Monday, December 14 after cleaning.

Officials say all Family Court hearings scheduled for the week of the 14th will either be rescheduled or held virtually, and those whose hearings are rescheduled will be contacted by the courthouse. County officials say that for all Family Court emergencies, you can call 803-576-3320 and call 803-425-7223 for non-emergency matters.

According to authorities, all General Sessions Court hearings scheduled for the week of the 14th will be held virtually. Those with questions are urged to call 803-425-7223.

Officials say all Magistrate Court hearings scheduled for the week of the 14th will be rescheduled. For questions about the Magistrate Court, call 803-425-7226.

Authorities say all Probate Court hearings scheduled for this week have been postponed. Questions about Probate Court should be directed to 803-425-1503.