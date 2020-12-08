It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…yarn?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’ve been down Main Street in the past few weeks, you’ve noticed the beautiful hand made yarn accessories wrapped around trees. Now the Yarn-Bombers of Columbia are asking for your help.

For years the group has been making gloves, scarves, and hats which they hang from a tree for anyone who wants to stay warm to grab and keep. Then last year, in 2019 the group decided to go one step further than the ‘Giving Tree’ and create what they dubbed ‘a Winter Wonderland’ by wrapping tree trunks, fences, and even bike racks and meters in festively designed yarn along 5 block s of Main street starting at Tapps all of the way down to the South Carolina State House.

Loving the look and feel that it brought to the area, the organizer says many downtown businesses pledged to support them monetarily, that was until the coronavirus pandemic hit causing some business to go under. The Yarn-Bombers of Columbia are now hoping members of the community can help them reach their go-fund-me goal of $5 thousand dollars to buy more yarn, which will then be used to decorate more trees during the holidays and pay for the clean up needed after the yarn is removed.

But, after the holidays are over, the giving doesn’t stop there. What is now holiday decor for in the capital city will then be taken down and made into scarves and blankets for the less fortunate. to date, the group has given out 1,000 homemade pieces to those in need for more than four years.

You can visit their go-fund-me page for more information and how to donate by clicking in their link provided HERE