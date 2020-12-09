Bond request denied for man on trial for 2013 shooting that left a UofSC student paralyzed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Bond has been denied for the man awaiting a retrial, in the 2013 shooting that paralyzed University of South Carolina freshman Martha Childress. Officials say 28-year-old, Michael Juan Smith requested that the judge give him bond so he could start serving his 10-year federal prison sentence for a felon in possession of a weapon conviction. That request was denied by the judge.

Smith remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, as he awaits retrial after the state Supreme Court overturned Smith’s conviction and 40-year sentence for attempted murder in March.